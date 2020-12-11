Glennon Doyle on Telling Loved Ones Hard Truths

Articles

On our podcast, At Liberty, we learn a lot about history, civil rights and civil liberties issues, and how we can use legal advocacy to move the needle. This week, we spent time talking about how we can best share that knowledge with others, especially the people in our lives who may not be as tuned into these conversations.

Bestselling author Glennon Doyle, who knows a thing or two about difficult truth-telling, joined us to break down how those of us who are invested in civil rights work can better draw the people closest to us into our fights for justice and equality. Doyle is also the founder and president of Together Rising, a nonprofit organization that fundraises for women, families, and children in crisis.

“My job as a white woman right now is to quietly understand and listen to what Black activists and strategists and organizers have been doing for so long, and then just show it to my people,” Doyle tells At Liberty. “My job is to be so grateful for any time that I’m invited into the meetings and minds of these women who have been on the ground for so long, and just a little bit at a time to [put their work] in front of my communities and say: ‘Join this. Humbly and quietly, join this.'”



