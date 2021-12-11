Journalists Discuss Omicron, Public Health, Culturally Competent Care

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed how Black tech entrepreneurs are trying to solve neglected health care issues on the America’s Heroes Group podcast Dec. 4. She talked about health technology and culturally competent care on KTVU on Dec. 1.

KHN interim Southern Bureau Editor Andy Miller spoke about the omicron variant of the covid-19 virus on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” and Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind” Dec. 3.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the covid pandemic and Missouri’s public health infrastructure on the “Healthy You: Surviving a Pandemic” podcast Dec. 2.

