Journalists Explore Health Care Disparities and Policy Pitfalls

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed how Black entrepreneurs in the medical-technology industry are looking to fill health care gaps on Newsy on Wednesday.

KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed covid-19 sick leave programs on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Wednesday.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the unintended consequences of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s policies regarding medications for substance abuse on the podcast “Scope of Practice” on Wednesday.

On Newsy, KHN contributor Charlotte Huff on Oct. 19 discussed how an increasing number of rural hospitals are closing their labor and delivery units.

