Articles

Category: Health Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 07:00 Hits: 2

Refugees in Indonesia, many of whom have fled Afghanistan’s mounting crises, have lagged far behind the rest of the population when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. The UN is helping to reverse this trend.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1104922