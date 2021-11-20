The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Journalists Cover Issues From Pollution to Vaccines and the Spread of Covid in Hospitals

Category: Health Hits: 9

Journalists Cover Issues From Pollution to Vaccines and the Spread of Covid in Hospitals

KHN freelancer Jim Robbins discussed unhealthy ozone levels in the West on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Tuesday.

Christina Jewett, a senior correspondent with KHN’s enterprise team, detailed her findings on the spread of covid-19 in hospitals on KGO’s “The Chip Franklin Show” on Nov. 4, and on KCBS on Nov. 5.

KHN senior correspondent and enterprise reporter Liz Szabo discussed whether giving 5- to 11-year-olds covid vaccines at pediatricians’ offices would help clear up vaccine myths on Sirius XM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” on Oct. 26.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/journalists-cover-issues-from-pollution-to-vaccines-and-the-spread-of-covid-in-hospitals/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version