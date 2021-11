Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 13:54 Hits: 1

Any adult may now receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster regardless of the which FDA-authorized vaccination course they received previously.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/19/fda-clears-pfizer-moderna-covid-booster-shots-for-all-adults-523025