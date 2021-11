Articles

Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

With just seven weeks to go before the end of the year, the World Health Organization (WHO) is asking Member States to immediately establish a high-level working group, to reach the target of vaccinating 40% of the world’s population against COVID19, by 31 December.

