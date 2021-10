Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 14:42 Hits: 4

Up to five million premature deaths a year could be prevented if the global population was more active, but many people live in areas with little or no access to spaces where they can safely walk, run, cycle or engage in other physical activities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103032