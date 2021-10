Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:15 Hits: 0

Between 80,000 and 180,000 health and care workers may have died from COVID-19 between January of 2020 and May of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103642