Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 14:41 Hits: 4

More than 700 healthcare workers and patients have died, and more than 2,000 have been injured in attacks on health facilities since December 2017, according to a three year analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) released on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1096942