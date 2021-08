Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 18:40 Hits: 6

Cases and deaths resulting from COVID-19 continue to climb worldwide, mostly fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has spread to 132 countries, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

