Journalists Assess the Latest Covid Surge and the Nation’s Vaccination Effort

KHN freelancer Mark Kreidler discussed why professional athletes are not taking a more affirmative role in pushing covid vaccines on Newsy on Tuesday.

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed masking mandates, vaccine efficacy and breakthrough covid cases on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Monday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the recent surge in covid cases on Axios’ “Axios Today” podcast and WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on Monday and July 30, respectively.

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton explored the phenomenon of folks visiting radon mines in Montana as a treatment for various ills on “Voices of Montana” on July 30.

