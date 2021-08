Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 19:47 Hits: 1

Although new COVID-19 cases in Africa have slowed following an eight-week surge, this “small step forward” could be short-lived, the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

