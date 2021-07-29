KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Hot Covid Summer

Category: Health Hits: 4
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Predictions of a “hot vax summer” that would let Americans who had their covid immunizations celebrate the waning of the pandemic are turning out to have been premature. Covid-19’s delta variant is driving up cases in all 50 states, prompting new recommendations for masks and a growing number of vaccine requirements, including one for most federal workers.
Meanwhile, official Washington celebrated the anniversary of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, which sought to guarantee an array of protections, as concerns grow that people with covid aftereffects could dramatically expand the population needing those protections.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News and Rachana Pradhan of KHN.
Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:
Also this week, Rovner interviews Samantha Young, who reported the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” feature about an Olympic cycling hopeful with an Olympic-size medical bill following a bike accident. If you have an outrageous medical bill you’d like to send us, you can do that here.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:
Julie Rovner: HBO’s “The Weight of Gold,” by Brett Rapkin, Michael Phelps, Peter Carlisle and Michael O’Hara Lynch
Mary Ellen McIntire: The AP’s “‘OK Not to Be OK’: Mental Health Takes Top Role at Olympics,” by Jenna Fryer
Anna Edney: The New York Times’ “Erin Gilmer, Disability Rights Activist, Dies at 38,” by Clay Risen
Rachana Pradhan: The Tennessean’s “Tennessee to Restart Nearly All Vaccine Outreach Paused Amid GOP Pressure, Says Health Commissioner,” by Brett Kelman
To hear all our podcasts, click here.
And subscribe to KHN’s What the Health? on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts.
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.
This story can be republished for free (details).
Read more https://khn.org/news/article/podcast-khn-what-the-health-207-hot-covid-summer-july-29-2021/