Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 18:43 Hits: 3

After receiving reports of heart inflammation cases due to myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna shots, World Health Organization (WHO) experts on Friday said that the benefits of the vaccines still outweigh the risks in reducing hospitalizations and deaths due to infection.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095622