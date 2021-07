Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 08:30 Hits: 7

In Texas, where Covid hospitalizations are up 30 percent and deaths up 10 percent over the past week, Gov. Greg Abbott recently barred counties, cities and school districts from requiring masks.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/22/delta-variant-surge-covid-cases-500483