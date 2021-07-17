The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists’ Topics Range From Rural Pharmacy Deserts to Opioid Overdoses

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed how a rural Colorado town is crowdsourcing ways to get prescription medicines delivered on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Monday.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed how medical education changed during the pandemic on NPR’s “Here and Now” on Tuesday.

KHN freelancer Amy Worden chatted about high vaccine hesitancy among prison staffers on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani talked about new opioid overdose data on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Thursday.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed hospital price transparency regulations on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Friday.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/journalists-topics-range-from-rural-pharmacy-deserts-to-opioid-overdoses/

