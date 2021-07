Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 18:54 Hits: 4

About 100 suspected cases of GBS — among 12.8 million people who have gotten the J&J shot — have been identified in the federal government's database.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/fda-guillain-barre-warning-johnson-johnson-499299