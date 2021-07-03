Journalists Discuss Long Covid, Delta Variant, Clinic for Migrants

Articles

Saturday, 03 July 2021

California Healthline producer Lydia Zuraw told of her experience with long covid and how singing helped her shortness of breath on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday.

California Healthline reporter and producer Heidi de Marco discussed a clinic treating migrants at the Mexican border on KCET’s “SoCal Update” on Wednesday.

KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke about the covid-19 delta variant on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Tuesday.

