Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:00 Hits: 7

The change could allow thousands of people whose relatives died early in the pandemic, before reliable testing was commonplace, to access the funeral aid program

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/30/fema-changes-rules-for-covid-19-funeral-aid-program-after-outcry-497223