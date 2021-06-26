Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed grief among the estimated 46,000 children in the U.S. who lost a parent to covid-19 on NBC News NOW on Tuesday.

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney discussed one family’s reckoning with racism after a police shooting on NPR/WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Monday.

California Healthline editor Arthur Allen discussed children and the covid vaccine on KGO-810’s “The Chip Franklin Show” on Monday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to reject a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on WDET’s “Detroit Today With Stephen Henderson” and WBUR/NPR’s “Here & Now” on Monday and June 18.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the week in covid news on NPR’s “1A” on June 18. Appleby also joined Newsy to discuss the Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act on June 17.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/children-and-covid-journalists-explore-grief-and-vaccine-side-effects/