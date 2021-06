Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 19:28 Hits: 0

Even though COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined in recent weeks, the world is facing a “two-track pandemic”, the UN’s top health official said on Monday in his ongoing campaign to get more vaccines to developing countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093472