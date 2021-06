Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 20:40 Hits: 1

Five health workers carrying out a polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province were killed on Tuesday, and four others injured, during a series of attacks condemned by a senior UN official on the ground as brutal and “senseless”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094062