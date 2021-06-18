KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The ACA Lives

Category: Health Hits: 7
For the third time in nine years, the Affordable Care Act has survived a constitutional challenge at the Supreme Court. In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled that the states and individuals who filed the latest challenge lacked standing to sue.
Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers are looking for ways to expand health benefits as they pull together spending plans on Capitol Hill. And criticism is growing of the Food and Drug Administration, which approved a controversial drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease over the recommendation of its own expert outside advisers.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call and Rachel Cohrs of Stat.
Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:
Also this week, Rovner interviews Andy Slavitt, who ran Medicare and Medicaid in the Obama administration and most recently helped head up the covid response effort for President Joe Biden.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read, too:
Julie Rovner: Politico Magazine’s “How the Anti-Abortion Movement Used the Progressive Playbook to Chip Away at Roe v. Wade,” by Mary Ziegler and Robert L. Tsai
Joanne Kenen: The Atlantic’s “The Texans Challenging Obamacare Have No Standing,” by Nicholas Bagley
Rachel Cohrs: KHN’s “In Alleged Health Care ‘Money Grab,’ Nation’s Largest Hospital Chain Cashes In on Trauma Centers,” by Jay Hancock
Mary Ellen McIntire: The New York Times’ “Many Post-Covid Patients Are Experiencing New Medical Problems, Study Finds,” by Pam Belluck
Also: Roll Call’s “CDC Issues Guidance for Treating ‘Long COVID’ Patients,” by Mary Ellen McIntire
