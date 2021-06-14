Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 7

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

Jeannine Cain started her career dealing with insurance companies for various medical offices. Later she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and now she is a health care data consultant. She really knows how things operate behind the scenes.

When her son got a jumbo-size medical bill, she put her knowledge to work — and wrote an appeal letter. Now she’s sharing that knowledge — and the letter — with us.

Go here to see Cain’s letter with notes about the details she was careful to include.

Here’s a transcript of this episode.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all Kaiser Health News podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Google Play or Spotify.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/an-arm-and-a-leg-when-your-insurance-company-says-no-how-to-ask-for-a-yes/