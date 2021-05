Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 18:54 Hits: 4

“Quitters are the real winners in the case of tobacco”, says the World Health Organization as part of a campaign to help smokers that have decided to quit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but lack the support to do so. A new chatbot and even an AI assistant are ready to aid them in their quitting journey.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1093102