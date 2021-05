Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 16:04 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic “must be a turning point”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday, urging countries to take bold decisions now to both end the crisis and build a safe and healthy future for all.

