KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case next term that could result in a significant modification or overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. At issue is a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation. That is well before a fetus is viable outside the womb and, under Roe, states may not ban abortion prior to viability.
Meanwhile, the unexpected announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks inside and outside has caused considerable confusion, as the U.S. does not have a way for people to prove they are vaccinated.
And despite a successful voter referendum, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, has announced his state will not expand the Medicaid program after the Republican-led legislature failed to provide the state’s share of funding.
Julie Rovner: CNN’s “’There’s No Way I Can Pay for This:’ One of America’s Largest Hospital Chains Has Been Suing Thousands of Patients During the Pandemic,” by Casey Tolan
Alice Miranda Ollstein: The 19th’s “Women in Health Care Are at a Breaking Point — And They’re Leaving,” by Shefali Luthra and Chabeli Carrazana
Sarah Karlin-Smith: KHN’s “Why Your Dentist Might Seem Pushy,” by Daryl Austin
Mary Ellen McIntire: Stat’s “How the Covid Pandemic Ends: Scientists Look to the Past to See the Future,” by Helen Branswell
