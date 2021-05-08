From Covid Coverage to ‘Public Option’ Plans, Journalists Delve Into Details

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 5

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes in insurance coverage for covid-19 care on Newsy on Thursday.

KHN senior correspondent Mary Agnes Carey discussed Connecticut’s legislative efforts to pass a “public option” insurance plan on WNPR’s “Where We Live” on Wednesday.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani joined Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon to discuss their investigation into the lack of oversight at Pennsylvania addiction treatment facilities on WURD’s “Wake Up With WURD” on May 3.

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed the pause on Colorado’s potential public option plan on KUNC on May 3.

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/khn-on-air-covid-coverage-public-option-plans-may-8-2021/