KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Sharing Vaccines With the World

The Biden administration — keeping a campaign promise — announced it would back a temporary waiver of patent protections for the covid-19 vaccines, arousing the ire of the drug industry.
The administration is also picking a fight with tobacco companies, as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to ban menthol flavorings in cigarettes and small cigars. Tobacco makers have long promoted menthol products to the African American community, and the action is controversial.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Tami Luhby of CNN and Kimberly Leonard of Business Insider.
Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:
Julie Rovner: KHN’s “The Vulnerable Homebound Are Left Behind on Vaccination,” by Jenny Gold
Tami Luhby: Stat’s “Biden’s Medicaid Pressure Tactics Could Put His Team at Odds With Hospitals,” by Rachel Cohrs
Alice Miranda Ollstein: The Washington Post’s “Many Police Officers Spurn Coronavirus Vaccines as Departments Hold Off on Mandates,” by Isaac Stanley-Becker
Kimberly Leonard: Business Insider’s “Big Insurers Like UnitedHealth, Humana, Cigna, and Anthem Are Moving Beyond Paying for Care. A New Report Reveals Just How Much Their DNA Has Changed,” by Shelby Livingston
