Journalists Unpack Patchwork Vaccine Rollout, Rapid Covid Tests and More

Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021

California Healthline correspondent Rachel Bluth unpacked California’s newly expanded vaccine eligibility rules and the state’s vaccine appointment website on KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday.

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed California cities’ experiment with city-managed homeless camps on KQED’s “Forum” on Thursday.

Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar joined a covid-19 reporter’s roundtable on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Wednesday. Ungar also discussed gender-based vaccine disparities with KCBS on Tuesday.

Digital producer Hannah Norman discussed over-the-counter rapid tests with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on April 9.

Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton dissected the state’s patchwork vaccine rollout with Yellowstone Public Radio on April 7.

