Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 21:04 Hits: 4

The CDC and FDA on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of millions of J&J doses while they investigate possible links between the six confirmed cases of clots and the vaccine.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/14/cdc-age-sex-limit-j-j-vaccine-481563