Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 18:56 Hits: 5

The Secretary-General welcomed a recommitted and re-engaged United States administration to United Nations Headquarters on Monday, albeit virtually, calling on it to play a leadership role in drawing up a global vaccination plan to beat COVID-19, and make the upcoming COP26 a watershed moment for climate action.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1088602