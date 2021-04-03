The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Journalists Dive Deep Into Roots of Vaccine Distrust in Prisons and Covid’s Toll on Public Health

Category: Health Hits: 4

Journalists Dive Deep Into Roots of Vaccine Distrust in Prisons and Covid’s Toll on Public Health

Reporter Eric Berger discussed vaccine hesitancy among inmates at a Missouri correctional center with Newsy on Thursday.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed how the U.S. has focused on international terrorism at the expense of public health with the Los Angeles Times’ “Second Opinion” on March 28. She also joined North Carolina Public Radio’s “The People’s Pharmacy” radio program on March 25 to discuss how covid-19 has impacted the U.S. health system.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/khn-on-air-covid-vaccine-distrust-prison-toll-on-public-health/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version