Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 18:42 Hits: 4

As the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be a major concern, the UN health chief said on Thursday that with just over a week remaining until the deadline for vaccinating health workers and those at-risk in all countries is reached, it still remained “in our grasp”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1088902