Published on Monday, 29 March 2021

A new report from the UN agency dedicated to ending HIV and AIDS ( UNAIDS) has shown that investing $29 billion a year to HIV response in low and middle income countries by 2025, will put the world back on track to eradicate the virus as a public health threat by 2030.

