Journalists Dish on Vaccination Loopholes and Alliances

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 5

Reporter Fred Mogul discussed how college students are using loopholes to get vaccinated for travel with Newsy on Thursday.

California politics correspondent Samantha Young discussed the relationship between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Blue Shield of California with KPCC’s “Take Two” on Monday.

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how the Biden administration’s covid relief law strengthens the Affordable Care Act on Atlanta’s WABE on March 16.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/khn-on-air-journalist-interviews-vaccination-loopholes-and-alliances-march-27-2021/