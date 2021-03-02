‘An Arm and a Leg’: Revisiting Insulin: How the Medicine Got So Expensive

Articles

We’re re-releasing a story we first reported in 2019, about how insulin got to be so expensive. And this 2021 update includes a check-in with people working to make the potentially lifesaving medicine more available.

The story seems especially relevant right now, for two reasons:

The rollout of the covid vaccine has reminded all of us how vital it is to make breakthroughs in the lab and make sure everyone can afford to benefit from them.

The second half of the episode — about ways that people who need insulin are taking action on their own behalf — fits An Arm and a Leg’s current focus on financial self-defense.

The updates from the people we spoke with in 2019 are more encouraging than expected.

