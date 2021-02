Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 21:24 Hits: 0

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on manufacturers to prioritize contracts with the UN-led equitable vaccines initiative, COVAX, declaring that it’s “not a matter of charity, it’s a matter of epidemiology”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085422