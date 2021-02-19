The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Field Questions on Covid Coverage

Category: Health

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Thursday on Newsy how covid’s impact on disabled group housing isn’t tracked.

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester shared updates on California’s vaccine rollout on KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday.

California Healthline editor Arthur Allen discussed common concerns about covid vaccines on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Thursday.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Read more https://khn.org/news/on-the-air-this-week-feb-18-2021/

