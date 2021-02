Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 20:54 Hits: 0

As COVID-19 cases spike in parts of Europe, Africa and the Americas, and new variants of the virus emerge in some countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday called for greater global collaboration in ending the pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082182