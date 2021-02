Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:08 Hits: 5

The number of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccination now exceeds those reportedly infected, the head of the UN’s health agency said on Friday, while warning that after inoculating their own health workers and older people, countries must share doses with others, to eradicate the deadly coronavirus.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084002