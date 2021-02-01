Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

Lawyer Jeff Bloom used to be the person whom medical providers and debt collectors would hire to represent them in court. “I was a bad guy, for sure,” he said.

Then, a few years ago, he switched sides. Bloom now represents consumers and, in this episode, shares what he knows. He said consumers have more rights than they may realize, although enforcing those rights may be tough.

One other piece of advice:

“Be a good guy. Don’t be threatening. Don’t yell at people,” Bloom said. “Judges are your audience. And if you’re a good guy, they may help you out.” Here’s a transcript for this episode.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all Kaiser Health News podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Google Play or Spotify.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/an-arm-and-a-leg-tips-for-fighting-medical-bills-from-a-former-bad-guy-lawyer/