Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced the signing of an advance purchase agreement securing up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, under the UN-led COVAX equitable vaccine supply programme.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082782