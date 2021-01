Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 22:06 Hits: 1

Speaking at a White House news briefing, the government's top infectious disease expert warned that strains first identified in South Africa and Brazil could reduce the potency of the two vaccines now in use.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/21/fauci-new-covid-strains-vaccine-461191