Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 22:44 Hits: 7

There needs to be a “collective commitment” to get vaccinations underway worldwide for health workers and others who are at high risk of catching COVID-19, within the next 100 days, said the UN health agency chief on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1081852