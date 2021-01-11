‘An Arm And a Leg’: How a Former Health Care Executive Became a Health Care Whistleblower

Articles

Former health care executive Wendell Potter spent part of 2020 publishing high-profileapologies for the work he used to do — the lies he said he told the American people for his old employers. These days, he said, he’s also trying to debunk myths he once sold.

“What I used to do for a living was mislead people into thinking that we had the best health care system in the world,” Potter said.

In this episode, Potter talks about his transformation from health care executive to health care whistleblower. His is also a story about the long, messy process of change — whether that’s changing your own life or trying to change a bigger system.

