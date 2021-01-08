KHN on the Air This Week

Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed issues with the U.S. rollout of the covid-19 vaccines with NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and MSNBC’s “The Week With Joshua Johnson” on Jan. 3.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed covid’s impact on current politics with WAMU’s “1A” on Dec. 31.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid in a 2020 news roundup on WAMU’s “1A” on Dec. 31.

KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed deep cleaning the White House before the Bidens arrive with Newsy on Dec. 23.

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed what it’s like to be a reporter during a pandemic with St. Louis Public Radio’s “We Live Here.”

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/on-the-air-this-week-january-8-2021/