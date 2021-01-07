Listen: How Operation Warp Speed Became a Slow Walk

Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal appeared on Diane Rehm’s “On My Mind” podcast on NPR to discuss the bottlenecks that have prevented doses of precious covid-19 vaccine from making it from drugmakers’ factories into patients’ arms. It didn’t have to be this way, she explains.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/how-operation-warp-speed-became-a-slow-walk/