Video: The Healthy Nurse Who Died at 40 on the Covid Front Lines: ‘She Was the Best Mom I Ever Had’

Yolanda Coar was 40 when she died of Covid-19 in August 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. She was also a nurse manager, and one of nearly 3,000 front-line workers who have died in the U.S. fighting this virus, according to an exclusive investigation by The Guardian and KHN.

Read more of the health workers’ stories behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks. “Lost on the Frontline” examines: Did they have to die?

